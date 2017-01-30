From my Hide: Keeping chickens, or mozzie-be-goneâ€¦
David Holt-Biddle discovers the ultimate solution to mosquito bites, and other bird stories.
20°C | 25°C
David Holt-Biddle discovers the ultimate solution to mosquito bites, and other bird stories.
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Police – 10111
Ambulance – 10177
Fire – 039 688 2097
Child Protection – 039 688 1162
Social Services – 039 682 4486
Sharks Board – 039 976 2011
KZN Wildlife – 039 315 6208
Monkey Hotline 082 659 4711
SPCA – 039 317 3362